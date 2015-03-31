BRIEF-Shenzhen MinDe Electronics Technology's IPO 7,852.0 times oversubscribed
May 9 Shenzhen MinDe Electronics Technology Co Ltd
March 31 Elringklinger Ag
* Ceo says aiming for 2019 turnover of 1.8 to 1.9 billion euros
* Says Q1 was satisfactory but impacted by Swiss franc Further company coverage: (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)
May 9 Shenzhen MinDe Electronics Technology Co Ltd
* For April, fresh fruit bunches own production 247,183 mt, crude palm oil production 53,086 mt, palm kernel production 12,161 mt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2puIkhs) Further company coverage: