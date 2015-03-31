BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals receives GMP certificate
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration
March 31Valenta Farmatsevtika :
* FY 2014 net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.03 billion roubles ($34.93 million) versus 999.4 million roubles year ago
* FY 2014 revenue to RAS of 9.53 billion roubles versus 6.89 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1EY5qNh
Further company coverage:
($1 = 58.1200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016