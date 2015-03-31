Mar 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Koninklijke DSM N.V.

(Koninklijke DSM)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 9,2025

Coupon 1.00 pct

Issue price 99.405

Reoffer price 99.405

Reoffer yiled 1.063 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 102.995 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

Payment Date April 9,2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC (B&D) & Rabobank

Ratings A3 (Stable)(Moody's) &

A (negative) (S&P)

Listing Euronext

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under the issuer's DIP

Programme

ISIN XS1215181980

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)