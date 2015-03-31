BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
Mar 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Koninklijke DSM N.V.
(Koninklijke DSM)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 9,2025
Coupon 1.00 pct
Issue price 99.405
Reoffer price 99.405
Reoffer yiled 1.063 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 102.995 bps
Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR
Payment Date April 9,2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC (B&D) & Rabobank
Ratings A3 (Stable)(Moody's) &
A (negative) (S&P)
Listing Euronext
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under the issuer's DIP
Programme
ISIN XS1215181980
* BUYS SUPERMARKET IN OVIEDO/SPAIN FOR 5.8 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2pZ8SdR