BRIEF-Allot Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Allot Communications announces first quarter 2017 financial results
March 31 Easyvista SA :
* Reports full year revenue of 19.4 million euros ($20.84 million), up by 32 pct
* Full year net income is 0.9 million euros, up by 1.8 million versus a year ago
* Sees full year 2015 revenue growth above 30 pct
* Sees 2015 operating result and net result positive
* Aims revenue of 75 million euros at end of 2019 with EBITDA margin between 20 pct and 30 pct Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1DmxM7x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9310 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $52.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S