March 31 Easyvista SA :

* Reports full year revenue of 19.4 million euros ($20.84 million), up by 32 pct

* Full year net income is 0.9 million euros, up by 1.8 million versus a year ago

* Sees full year 2015 revenue growth above 30 pct

* Sees 2015 operating result and net result positive

* Aims revenue of 75 million euros at end of 2019 with EBITDA margin between 20 pct and 30 pct