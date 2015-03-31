BRIEF-Ibraco Bhd enteres into sale and purchase agreements
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong
March 31Immobel SA :
* Says to have been selected, as Private Partner for the development of Granary Island in Gdansk together with its partner Multibud
* Selection follows the tender organised by the City of Gdansk, Poland
* The first phase of the construction is to start as from end of 2016
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner but not a favoured bidder