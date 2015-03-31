March 31Immobel SA :

* Says to have been selected, as Private Partner for the development of Granary Island in Gdansk together with its partner Multibud

* Selection follows the tender organised by the City of Gdansk, Poland

* The first phase of the construction is to start as from end of 2016

