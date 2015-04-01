BRIEF-Graincorp says HY net profit for the period attributable up 341.2%
* HY net profit for the period attributable up 341.2 pct to $90.0 million
(Corrects date in second bullet point to April 2, 2015 from 2.14.2015)
March 31Viking Line Abp :
* Said on Tuesday current Finnish icebreaker union dispute threatens Viking Line's passenger traffic
* Current threat of a strike relating to Finnish icebreakers may also be extended to a sympathy strike starting Thursday April 2, 2015 at 14.00 Finnish time
* Strike may involve all of Viking Line's vessels, affecting some 87,000 trips
* Said Viking Line is not a part of the underlying conflict and is unable to influence the negotiations
May 11 Australia's largest listed bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd said on Thursday its half-year underlying profit more than tripled as record national wheat production underpinned revenue growth.