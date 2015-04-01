Australia's Endeavour Energy power grid sold to Macquarie-led consortium - source
SYDNEY, May 11 Australian power grid Endeavour Energy has been sold to a consortium led by Macquarie Group , a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
April 1 Catella AB :
* Said on Tuesday, sealed final exit of its Finnish retail fund
* Said its asset management operation in Finland announced a successful final exit of its Finnish retail fund ANL Kiinteistot I Ky after divesting fund's last remaining asset in Lahti, Finland
* Said divested, last remaining asset is a former office building of 8,800 square metres
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces 2017 first quarter results