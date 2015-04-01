April 1 Catella AB :

* Said on Tuesday, sealed final exit of its Finnish retail fund

* Said its asset management operation in Finland announced a successful final exit of its Finnish retail fund ANL Kiinteistot I Ky after divesting fund's last remaining asset in Lahti, Finland

* Said divested, last remaining asset is a former office building of 8,800 square metres

