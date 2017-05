April 1 Esotiq & Henderson SA :

* Said on Tuesday Edicta Capital Sp. z o.o. acquired 214,107 shares representing 12.12 percent stake in the company via privately negotiated transaction

* Jamar Sp. z o.o. acquired and then sold 214,107 shares in the company representing 12.12 percent stake

