April 1 Internet Media Services SA (IMS) :

* Said on Tuesday that it has signed an appendix to an investment agreement contract from March 31, 2014

* Based on the appendix the company has acquired 73 pct stake in Entertainment Group Sp. z o.o. from Pawel Czerski and Grzegorz Zieba

