PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 1 Internet Media Services SA (IMS) :
* Said on Tuesday that it has signed an appendix to an investment agreement contract from March 31, 2014
* Based on the appendix the company has acquired 73 pct stake in Entertainment Group Sp. z o.o. from Pawel Czerski and Grzegorz Zieba
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale financial market uses of the technology.