BRIEF-Al Andalus Property reports Q1 profit of 49.5 mln riyals
* Q1 net profit 49.5 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2pz0y1o) Further company coverage:
April 1 IPO SA (Clean Technologies SA) :
* Said on Tuesday that it plans reverse merger transaction with Florida Investments Corp, based in Tampa, US
* Extraordinary shareholders meeting resolved to change company's name to Florida Investments SA, on March 30
* On next extraordinary meeting shareholder will resolve upon issue of new shares to shareholders of Florida Investments Corp, under the reverse merger transaction
* As a result of transaction, Florida Investments Corp, via company under new name of Florida Investments SA, will be listed on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
* The reverse merger is expected to be completed in next few weeks
* Florida Investments Corp is a real estate investment company
* Plans to extend its operations to real estate market in Florida, US
* Putnam investments llc reports 11 percent passive stake in hamilton lane inc as on april 30, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q2IvU4) Further company coverage: