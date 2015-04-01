April 1 Vistula Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit W.Kruk SA resolved to raises
its capital and offer all new shares to the company
* W.KRUK SA will raise its capital to 200 million zlotys
from 100,000 zlotys via issue of 19,990,000 series B shares
* Vistula Group will subscribe for all shares offered by
W.Kruk SA and pay for them via contribution in-kind
* Contribution in-kind will consist of its unit active in
jewellery business, and worth 275.5 million zlotys ($72.8
million)
