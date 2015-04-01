April 1 EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :
* Said on Tuesday its shareholders approved share capital
increase by 48 million zlotys ($12.7 million) via issuance of
1,265,822 series I shares with nominal value of 4 zlotys
* The new shares will be offered in a private placement to
CareUp B.V. and PZU Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow
Niepublicznych BIS 2 (managed by Towarzystwo Funduszy
Inwestycyjnych PZU SA) at a subscription price of 15.80 per
share
* CareUp B.V. will subscribe to 940,698 series I shares and
PZU FIZ AN BIS 2 will subscribe 325,124 series I shares
* Additionally, its shareholders resolved to cover FY 2014
loss of 2.9 million zlotys with profits of previous years
($1 = 3.7828 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)