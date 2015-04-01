PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 1Sygnity SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders' meeting approved allocation of FY 2014 net profit of 12.5 million zlotys to capital reserves
* The amount of 6.2 million zlotys will be allocated to supplementary capital and 6.2 million zlotys to capital reserve, created to start shares buy back program
* Shareholders authorised the company's management board to start share repurchase program for a maximum value of up to capital reserve created for this purpose
* Shares can be bought back until March 31, 2016 at a maximum unit price of 100 zlotys per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale financial market uses of the technology.