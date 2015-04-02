April 2Myasokombinat Irkutskiy OJSC :

* FY 2014 revenue under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.1 billion roubles ($19.09 million) versus 1.15 billion roubles a year ago

* FY 2014 net loss under RAS of 59.5 million roubles versus profit of 408,000 roubles a year ago

Source text - bit.ly/1xBD2Db

