BRIEF-Siam Makro reports qtrly net profit of 1.62 bln baht
* Qtrly net profit 1.62 billion baht versus 1.25 billion baht
April 2Myasokombinat Irkutskiy OJSC :
* FY 2014 revenue under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.1 billion roubles ($19.09 million) versus 1.15 billion roubles a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss under RAS of 59.5 million roubles versus profit of 408,000 roubles a year ago
Source text - bit.ly/1xBD2Db
Further company coverage:
($1 = 57.6100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit 1.62 billion baht versus 1.25 billion baht
* Says qtrly total turnover 317.72 million baht, decreased from 329.07 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2q4HT00) Further company coverage: