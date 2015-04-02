BRIEF-Senetas Corp updates on trading halt
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2GO internet SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it ends the first quarter of 2015 with a further growth in its customer base
* It reached 25,460 active customers as of March 31, a 43 pct increase versus the number recorded in the same month in 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement by senetas in relation to a proposed investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m