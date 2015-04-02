(Adds information in fourth bulletpoint and adds link to previous brief)

April 2TIE Kinetix NV :

* Reported on Wednesday issuing an amount of 115,385 new shares at an issue price of 6.11 euros for a cash consideration of 705,000 euros to cover repayment of EU development grants

* Furthermore, an amount of 49,100 new shares will be issued to cover the costs of the guarantee of 300,000 euros

* Additional share issues may be considered in the near future, depending on the total amount of EU Development grants that the company has to repay to the European Commission

* Issuance is the 2nd step of a program which saw a first issuance of 100,000 shares at 7 euros per share, followed by a price reduction at 6.11 euro per share and finally by the issuance of 15,385 new shares

