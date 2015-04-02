BRIEF-ICU Medical announces Q1 revenue $247.7 million
* Q1 revenue $247.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $237.1 million
April 2 Lidds AB :
* Employs new CFO and clinical research and development manager (FoU-manager)
* Bengt Norvik, who will be new CFO, starts on 22 April and replaces Per-Ola Forsberg
* Carl-Gustaf Gölander, who starts on April 15, will be head of clinical research and development (FoU) and replaces Hans Lennernäs
* Civitas Solutions reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results