April 2 Lidds AB :

* Employs new CFO and clinical research and development manager (FoU-manager)

* Bengt Norvik, who will be new CFO, starts on 22 April and replaces Per-Ola Forsberg

* Carl-Gustaf Gölander, who starts on April 15, will be head of clinical research and development (FoU) and replaces Hans Lennernäs

