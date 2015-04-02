April 2TBS Group :

* Said on Wednesday its subsidiary, Bio Medical Electronics Srl (EBM), has renewed a five-year supply contract worth a total of 38.4 million euros ($41.40 million) with the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, Italy

* The contract has been signed in a cooperation with Gemmo Impianti SpA (RTI)

* Of the total value of the contract, 23.3 million euros refer to EBM (4.65 million euros per year), while the remainder is held by RTI

* The contract became effective April 1, and will end on March 31, 2020

