April 2Pik SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it has created a new wholly owned subsidiary SkyTech Invest Sp. z o.o.

* Company acquired 100 shares of SkyTech Invest for 100,000 zlotys ($26,640)

* Skytech Invest will provide services to business and individual clients

($1 = 3.7538 zlotys)