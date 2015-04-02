BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs a binding LOI with Leafcann Group
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
April 2 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :
* Said on Wednesday net asset value (NAV) per share of 140.60 Swiss francs ($146) as at 31 March 2015
* Said is expecting a consolidated net profit in excess of 255 million Swiss francs for 2014/2015 financial year just ended
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp