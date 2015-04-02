April 2 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Said on Wednesday net asset value (NAV) per share of 140.60 Swiss francs ($146) as at 31 March 2015

* Said is expecting a consolidated net profit in excess of 255 million Swiss francs for 2014/2015 financial year just ended

