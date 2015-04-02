April 2Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych ELZAB SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it has issued, via private placement, a total of 25,000 series A/2015 bonds with a nominal value and issue price of 1,000 zlotys per bond

* Total value of placed bonds is 25 million zlotys ($6.66 million)

* The bonds offer a variable interest per year equal to base rate of WIBOR 6M plus a fixed margin based on market conditions

* The bonds are due on April 3, 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7541 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)