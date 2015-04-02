BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent
April 2Grupa Jaguar SA :
* Reported on Wednesday it will issue new bonds for a maximum value of 1.2 million zlotys ($320,043)
* It will issue 1,200 series E bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 zlotys per bond
* The bonds will be offered in a private placement to a maximum of 149 qualified investors
($1 = 3.7495 zlotys)
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.