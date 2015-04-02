April 2Grupa Jaguar SA :

* Reported on Wednesday it will issue new bonds for a maximum value of 1.2 million zlotys ($320,043)

* It will issue 1,200 series E bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 zlotys per bond

* The bonds will be offered in a private placement to a maximum of 149 qualified investors

($1 = 3.7495 zlotys)