* Said on Wednesday that the total value of its contract with Auchan Polska Sp. z o.o. in the last 12 months is 11.8 million zlotys ($3.2 million)

* The company delivers dried fruit snacks to Auchan Polska and the contract of biggest value (235,100 zlotys) was signed on March 3

($1 = 3.7480 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)