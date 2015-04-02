BRIEF-Siam Makro reports qtrly net profit of 1.62 bln baht
* Qtrly net profit 1.62 billion baht versus 1.25 billion baht
April 2Pamapol SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it has received a notification from Agricultural Market Agency (ARR) that its offer for one of the partnership tasks within the operational program for food aid 'Program Operacyjny Pomoc Zywnosciowa 2014-2020, Podprogram 2015' has won the tender offer
* The company placed an offer for deliveries of minced pork for 18.7 million zlotys ($4.98 million)
($1 = 3.7515 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says qtrly total turnover 317.72 million baht, decreased from 329.07 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2q4HT00) Further company coverage: