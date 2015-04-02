BRIEF-Graincorp Ltd anticipates FY dividend to be 40-60 pct of underlying NPAT
* Graincorp anticipates its full year dividend will be 40-60% of underlying NPAT, in line with company's policy
April 2 GKS Gieksa Katowice SA :
* City of Katowice acquires 4.5 million series R shares of company and raises its stake in company to 71.3 percent percent from 67.25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m