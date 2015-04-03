April 3Pro Kapital Grupp :
* Reported on Thursday that its Supervisory Council has
approved issue of secured, callable, fixed rate bonds (the
Bonds)
* Says will raise up to 50 million euros ($54.40 million)
from the issuance of the Bonds
* Nominal value of the Bonds will be 100,000 euros
* The Bonds will carry interest at a fixed rate, which shall
not be higher than 8 pct per annum
* Issue of the first tranche of the Bonds is expected to
take place in April or May
* Final redemption of the Bonds will occur in five years
after the issue date of the first tranche of the Bonds
($1 = 0.9192 euros)
