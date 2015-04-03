April 3Pro Kapital Grupp :

* Reported on Thursday that its Supervisory Council has approved issue of secured, callable, fixed rate bonds (the Bonds)

* Says will raise up to 50 million euros ($54.40 million) from the issuance of the Bonds

* Nominal value of the Bonds will be 100,000 euros

* The Bonds will carry interest at a fixed rate, which shall not be higher than 8 pct per annum

* Issue of the first tranche of the Bonds is expected to take place in April or May

* Final redemption of the Bonds will occur in five years after the issue date of the first tranche of the Bonds

