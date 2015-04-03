BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
April 3 Adiuvo Investment SA:
* Said on Thursday that it resolved to increase its capital by no more than 31,000 zlotys ($8,274) via issue of no more than 310,000 series I shares at issue price of 17.21 zlotys per share
* Series I shares will be offered outside public offer
($1 = 3.7465 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MONROVIA, May 8 Medical samples from four of the victims of a disease in Liberia that initially baffled scientists have tested positive for a type of meningitis, the minister of health said on Monday.