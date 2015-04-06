Fannie, Freddie regulator says may have to retain earnings
WASHINGTON, May 11 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday that he was willing to retain company earnings to stabilize the mortgage finance enterprises, if necessary.
April 6 Yapi Kredi Koray GYO AS :
* Said on Friday it is to secure 21 million lira ($8.17 million) spot loan with 11.15 percent interest rate and one year maturity from Akbank
* Additionally, to secure 20 million lira spot loan with 10.7 percent interest rate and one year maturity from Vakifbank
TBILISI, May 11 Bank of Georgia said on Thursday it had mandated JP Morgan and Renaissance Capital to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential lari-denominated Eurobond issue.