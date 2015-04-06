April 6 Yapi Kredi Koray GYO AS :

* Said on Friday it is to secure 21 million lira ($8.17 million) spot loan with 11.15 percent interest rate and one year maturity from Akbank

* Additionally, to secure 20 million lira spot loan with 10.7 percent interest rate and one year maturity from Vakifbank

($1 = 2.5705 liras)