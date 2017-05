April 6 Plaisio Computers SA :

* Approved on Friday cash return to shareholders of 0.5 euros per share

* Says cash return to occur via increasing and decreasing share capital by reserves of 11.04 million euros ($12.12 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1CJKriX

($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)