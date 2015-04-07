BRIEF-Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
April 7 Eurofins-Cerep SA :
* Reports full year net loss of 0.49 million euros ($535,913) versus loss of 0.89 million euros a year ago
* Full year revenue is 18.5 million euros, down 8.48 percent Source text: bit.ly/1ya0Rm5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Planned Parenthood, the U.S. medical services provider that could lose federal funding under the Republican-controlled House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul bill, said it would hold dozens of demonstrations outside the local offices of members of Congress across the country on Friday and Saturday.