BRIEF-Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
April 27 Voxel SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 26.0 million zlotys ($7 million) versus 21.4 million zlotys a year earlier
* Q1 operating profit 4.1 million zlotys versus 2.4 million zlotys a year earlier
* Q1 net profit 3.2 million zlotys versus 1.3 million zlotys a year earlier
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7087 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire