* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 26.0 million zlotys ($7 million) versus 21.4 million zlotys a year earlier

* Q1 operating profit 4.1 million zlotys versus 2.4 million zlotys a year earlier

* Q1 net profit 3.2 million zlotys versus 1.3 million zlotys a year earlier

