* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
STOCKHOLM, April 27 Karo Bio :
The board of Karo Bio has resolved to issue 13,480,392 new shares in Karo Bio to the shareholders of Tanomed AB at an issue price of SEK 1.48 per share and in total 20 MSEK, which is equal to the agreed purchase price.
As previously informed, Karo Bio has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Tanomed AB against payment in shares in Karo Bio AB.
* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire