BRIEF-Coupa acquires Trade Extensions to broaden cloud platform
* Coupa acquires Trade Extensions to broaden cloud platform for business spend
April 27 Mediaset SpA
* Shares in Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster rise more than 2 percent in early trade outperforming the wider Milan market
* A Milan-based trader cites a Reuters report of contacts with Sky Italia, the Italian unit of Sky Plc, on a potential acquisition of Mediaset's unprofitable pay-TV business Mediaset Premium. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Coupa acquires Trade Extensions to broaden cloud platform for business spend
* The Trade Desk enters into $200 million amended senior secured credit facility