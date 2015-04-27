BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to invest 78.5 bln won to set up new plant
* Says it plans to invest 78.5 billion won to set up a new plant in Chungju
April 27 Luz Saude SA :
* Plans investment to run operation of two Casa de Saude de Guimaraes units through company from Grupo Luz Saude
* Says within the insolvency process of Casa de Saude de Guimaraes SA analyzes conditions to achieve an investment to run operation of the units Hospital Privado de Guimaraes and Clihotel de Gaia Source text: bit.ly/1Jv3RNN
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 78.5 billion won to set up a new plant in Chungju
* Allergan announces proposed public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt