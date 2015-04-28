LONDON, April 28 HSBC shares have
rallied after the bank said it was reviewing whether to move its
headquarters out of Britain and potentially back to its former
home in Hong Kong.
The following are some of the regulatory issues raised if
Europe's biggest bank were to relocate to Hong Kong.
CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS
Comparing the capital costs of being located in Hong Kong or
Britain will be top of HSBC's list.
Morgan Stanley analysts say HSBC would probably have to hold
more capital in Hong Kong as its balance sheet is equivalent to
eight times the local economy. But some financial lawyers and
former regulators dispute this, saying the bank's subsidiary
structure means consolidated capital requirements are likely to
be similar to today's.
The bank aims to have a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
of 12-13 percent in future, in line with Basel III capital
rules.
Another key question is whether Hong Kong regulators would
approve the internal risk models HSBC currently uses when
booking trades in London. Although banks' own models are
generally more sophisticated and capital-efficient, Asian
regulators sometimes prefer their own more conservative models,
meaning capital requirements are higher.
GLOBAL RULES
Under rules agreed by the Group of 20 richest economies, the
world's top 30 banks, which include HSBC, must hold extra
capital and have plans mapping out how they would recover from
shocks or be wound down without needing taxpayers' money .
HSBC would still be subject to these rules in Hong Kong, but
would have to develop a new plan in conjunction with the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority which would become its home regulator.
The change in the bank's primary regulator could also require
HSBC to resubmit its existing plan to U.S. regulators.
BANKING LICENCE
A move would probably mean HSBC had to reapply for banking
licences in many of the 73 countries it which it operates, which
would be a time-consuming process. The bank could face new
conditions not only from Hong Kong supervisors but also from
Britain and other major centres it operates in.
TAX
Hong Kong's headline corporate tax rate is 16.5 percent
compared with Britain's new 20 percent rate, making Hong Kong a
more attractive corporate tax domicile.
The move could also have positive tax implications for its
shareholders, as Hong Kong does not tax dividend payments.
Hong Kong has relatively few double-taxation treaties with
other countries, however, meaning shareholders based in other
jurisdictions may not directly benefit and could potentially pay
more tax compared with dividends distributed in the UK.
DATA PRIVACY
Relocating infrastructure and customer information from one
jurisdiction to another would raise issues under Europe's data
privacy rules, making an overhaul of the bank's information
technology operations a painstaking process.
HSBC might have to get explicit permission from its European
customers and clients if it were to relocate servers containing
information on them to Asia. The bank is also likely to remain
bound by EU data privacy rules when processing EU customer data,
regardless of where those servers were located.
CUSTOMER CONTRACTS
Some contracts may have to be reissued if these include
clauses that refer to HSBC in London.
RING-FENCING
To maintain a retail arm in Britain, the bank would still
have to ring-fence it with extra capital even if its head office
was in Hong Kong. Its UK operations would still face the costs
of complying with EU financial regulation.
It could choose to spin-off and sell or separately list its
UK retail bank as part of any relocation.
UK BANK LEVY
The bank could cut the cost of its UK bank levy, which is
expected to rise to about $1.5 billion this year from $1.1
billion last year. If it moved, it would have to pay the levy on
its UK assets, rather than its global balance sheet.
Morgan Stanley analysts estimate that a move to Hong Kong
would reduce the bill for the bank's UK balance sheet levy to
about 6 percent of net income by 2017.
HSBC's bank levy is expected to rise to $1.5 billion this
year, which would represent about 7 percent of expected 2015
profits, although some analysts predict it could rise to near $2
billion in the future, towards 10 percent of profits.
