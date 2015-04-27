April 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Berlin Hyp AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 5, 2022
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.708
Yield 0.167 pct
Spread Minus 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swap, equivalent to 21.0bp
Over the 2022 DBR
Payment Date May 5, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ, JPMorgan, LBBW & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Berlin
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Berlin
ISIN DE000BHY0GP5
