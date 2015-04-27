Fitch Downgrades AXA Financial, Inc.; Places Ratings on Negative Watch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded AXA Financial, Inc.'s (AXF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of AXF's insurance operating subsidiaries to 'A+' (Strong) from 'AA-' (Very Strong). Fitch has also placed AXF's IDR and IFS ratings on Rating Watch Negative. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed AXF's short-term commercial paper rating at 'F1'. A full l