PARIS, April 27 An investment management company
is seeking to prevent French telecommunications company Orange
shifting to a system where long-term investors get two votes per
share rather than one, a move that has failed in other
high-profile cases.
The firm, PhiTrust Active Investors, said it would put a
resolution to Orange's May 27 annual shareholder
meeting aimed at preventing the telecoms group conforming with a
law designed by the government to encourage longer-term
commitment to firms by investors.
PhiTrust said its opening shot had the backing of 8
investors representing 1 percent of Orange's capital.
To succeed, such a resolution would have to muster support
on the day of two-thirds of votes cast at the annual meeting.
Failure to do so would introduce double-voting rights by
default.
The French government is the top shareholder in Orange with
a stake of in the region of 25 percent - a holding which based
on other such cases should be enough to prevent the rebels from
winning.
Nobody was immediately available at Orange to comment.
In another high-profile case, the government has upped its
stake in Renault to almost 20 percent from around 15 to make
sure it can thwart the opt-out vote from the so-called Florange
law at the upcoming April 30 shareholder meeting
.
A similar attempt by investors who fear tighter state
control failed earlier this month at water utility Veolia.
Veolia shareholders who wanted to keep a one share
one vote governance structure lost a vote on April 22 despite
the fact that a significant 50.2 percent of shareholders voted
in favour of the resolution that would have kept the principle
of one share one vote.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)