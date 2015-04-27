BRIEF-AXIS Capital says Peter Vogt to be CFO
* Axis capital announces chief financial officer joseph henry to retire at year end; peter vogt will become cfo
Apr 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Investec plc
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date May 05,2022
Coupon 4.500 pct
Issue price 99.5940
Reoffer price 99.5940
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date May 05,2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Investec & Lloyds
Ratings Ba1(Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1227242630
LUSAKA, May 10 Zambia's Energy Regulation Board has approved of a 75 percent increase in the price of electricity for retail customers in 2017, its acting chairman said on Wednesday.