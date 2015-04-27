Apr 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Investec plc

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date May 05,2022

Coupon 4.500 pct

Issue price 99.5940

Reoffer price 99.5940

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date May 05,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Investec & Lloyds

Ratings Ba1(Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1227242630

