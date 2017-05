April 28 Michaniki SA :

* Said on Monday that it has submitted a proposal to Lafarge for a compromise settlement of its debt in order to lift its forced administration

* Said that its debt to Lafarge, after the latest installment, has been reduced to 0.63 million euros ($685,300)

