BRIEF-Josef Manner & Comp says does not intend to delist
* COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS NO INTENTION OF DELISTING THE SHARES ITSELF FROM VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE
June 22 SFD SA :
* Said on Saturday that its May 2015 revenue was 9.2 million zlotys ($2.5 million), up 45 pct year on year Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.6630 zlotys)
FRANKFURT, May 10 The Stuttgart prosecutor's office on Wednesday said it has launched a market manipulation probe after receiving a complaint from German markets regulator BaFin which accuses board members of Porsche Automobil Holding SE of potential market manipulation.