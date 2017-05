June 22 Nurol Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Said on Friday that decided to increase share capital to 180 million lira ($66.84 million) from 40 million lira through a private placement for Nurol Insaat ve Ticaret

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 2.6928 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)