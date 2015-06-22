(removes reference to Veneto Banca in first bullet point, makes clear Veneto Banca is selling stake)

June 22 Banca Intermobiliare says:

* consortium of investors including Gestinter will present a new offer for majority stake

* ECB rejected original bid for 289 mln euros

* Veneto Banca is selling 51.4 percent stake

Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)