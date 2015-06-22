BRIEF-3M to sell its Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business
* 3M to sell its Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business
(removes reference to Veneto Banca in first bullet point, makes clear Veneto Banca is selling stake)
June 22 Banca Intermobiliare says:
* consortium of investors including Gestinter will present a new offer for majority stake
* ECB rejected original bid for 289 mln euros
* Veneto Banca is selling 51.4 percent stake
Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)
* 3M to sell its Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 255,017 dinars versus 439,187 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2py9N1K) Further company coverage: