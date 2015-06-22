BRIEF-Delta Corp reports FY revenue of $482.9 million
June 22 eDreams Odigeo :
* Reports FY 2014/2015 adjusted EBITDA of 90.5 million euros ($103 million), down 24 percent versus pro forma results
* FY 2014/2015 adjusted net income of 13.4 million euros, down 36 percent versus pro forma results
* FY 2014/2015 revenue margin of 436 million euros, 1 percent up on the previous year
* FY 2014/2015 cash end of the period at 121.8 million euros
* Expects 2015-16 bookings in excess of 9.7 million
* Expects 2015-16 revenue margin above 436 million euros
* Expects 2015-16 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 91-94 million euros Source text for Eikon:
