June 22 eDreams Odigeo :

* Reports FY 2014/2015 adjusted EBITDA of 90.5 million euros ($103 million), down 24 percent versus pro forma results

* FY 2014/2015 adjusted net income of 13.4 million euros, down 36 percent versus pro forma results

* FY 2014/2015 revenue margin of 436 million euros, 1 percent up on the previous year

* FY 2014/2015 cash end of the period at 121.8 million euros

* Expects 2015-16 bookings in excess of 9.7 million

* Expects 2015-16 revenue margin above 436 million euros

* Expects 2015-16 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 91-94 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)