June 22 Colt Group Sa

* Statement regarding all cash final offer for Colt

* ("Colt") not currently owned by fidelity ( "offer")

* FMR LLC and FIL limited (together "Fidelity") note recent press speculation regarding fidelity's all cash final offer to acquire issued and to be issued share capital of Colt

* Fidelity would like to confirm certain statements made in its announcement relating to offer on 19 June 2015

* Offer price of 190 pence per share ( "offer price") is final

* Offer price will not be increased under offer under any circumstances

* Fidelity has committed to holding its investment in Colt and not to sell or take any other steps to dispose of its Colt shares to any third party prior to 31 December 2016

* Commitment stands whether as a consequence of offer colt becomes a private company, or remains as a public listed company should offer lapse

* Fidelity will stand by these statements as if U.K. Takeover code applied and has not qualified either statement in any way