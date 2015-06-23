BRIEF-BT says completed acquisition of IP Trade
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 23 Livechat Software SA :
* Said on Monday that it decided to recommend to its shareholders FY 2014 dividend payment of 18.3 million zlotys ($5 million) in total
* FY 2014 dividend per share is 0.71 zloty
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6876 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has completed acquisition of IP Trade following approval by UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy