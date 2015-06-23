June 23 Livechat Software SA :

* Said on Monday that it decided to recommend to its shareholders FY 2014 dividend payment of 18.3 million zlotys ($5 million) in total

* FY 2014 dividend per share is 0.71 zloty

($1 = 3.6876 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)