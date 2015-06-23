June 23 Verbicom SA :

* Said on Monday that its unit, VERSIM SA, received an order from a telecom company for delivery of hardware and support services for a local government branch

* The value of the order is 420,000 zlotys ($113,738)

($1 = 3.6927 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)