* Said on Monday that in accordance with planned changes in the company's capital group the manner of acquisition of the company's shares by Moncef Khanfir has changed

* SMT will acquire 107,000 shares of iAlbatros SA from Moncef Khanfir for total price of 12.5 million zlotys ($3.4 million)

* The transaction's condition is acquisition of the company's shares by Moncef Khanfir for 12.5 million zlotys

* As a result, SMT will not conduct a share buy-back program to re-sell shares to Moncef Khanfir

