BRIEF-Sumol+Compal to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros/share
* Says to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros ($0.093) per share on May 24 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qoPTdq
June 23 Esotiq & Henderson SA :
* Said on Monday that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) has approved the company's prospectus for a public offering of series F shares and trading on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* Plans to issue 450,000 series F shares and to move trading of its series B, C, D and E and rights to the series F shares to the WSE main market Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to pay gross dividend of 0.085 euros ($0.093) per share on May 24 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qoPTdq
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)