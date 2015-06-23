June 23 Gazprombank :

* Q1 net loss of 4.3 billion roubles ($78.99 million) versus loss of 3.7 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 net interest income 19.8 billion roubles versus 25.1 billion roubles year ago

* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio as at March 31 of 7.5 pct versus 7.7 pct as at Dec. 31, 2014

* Allowance for impairment to gross loans as at March 31 of 5.8 pct versus 4.9 pct as at Dec. 31, 2014

* As at March 31 net interest margin of 2.2 pct versus 3.2 pct as at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1J1BO6n

($1 = 54.4405 roubles)