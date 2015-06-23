BRIEF-Seker Finansal Kiralama CEO Orhan Karakas resigns
* Appoints Canan Aydinol as acting CEO Source text for Eikon:
June 23 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Monday that it resolved to suspend trading of Lokaty Budowlane SA shares on NewConnect market as of June 23, due to the fact that company didn't publish its FY 2014 financial report
MILAN, May 2 Troubled Italian banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are close to finalising the long-mooted sale of 8-9 billion euros in problem loans, the chief executive of bad loan manager Cerved said on Tuesday.